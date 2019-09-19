Advisors Capital Management Has Boosted Novartis A G (NVS) Holding By $912,548; ADYNXX (ADYX) Sellers Decreased By 67.09% Their Shorts

ADYNXX INC (OTCMKTS:ADYX) had a decrease of 67.09% in short interest. ADYX’s SI was 13,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 67.09% from 39,800 shares previously. With 28,900 avg volume, 1 days are for ADYNXX INC (OTCMKTS:ADYX)’s short sellers to cover ADYX’s short positions. It closed at $1.3 lastly. It is up 63.61% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.61% the S&P500.

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Novartis A G (NVS) stake by 5.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc acquired 10,028 shares as Novartis A G (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 190,362 shares with $17.38M value, up from 180,334 last quarter. Novartis A G now has $200.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $86.64. About 555,751 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – Novartis Is on a Journey; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS UPON CLOSURE OF THE OTC JV DIVESTITURE, WHICH IS EXPECTED IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, NOVARTIS EXPECTS TO RECORD A SUBSTANTIAL ONE-TIME NET INCOME GAIN; 17/05/2018 – ROCHE CEO SCHWAN SAYS COMPANY HAS HAD NO CONTACT WITH TRUMP LAWYER COHEN; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE ACQUSITIO…; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS ALCON STRATEGIC REVIEW IS PROGRESSING, WITH POTENTIAL ACTION NOT LIKELY BEFORE THE FIRST HALF OF 2019; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS FDA APPROVAL OF TAFINLAR + MEKINIST FOR MELANOMA; 27/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Joint Venture; 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc; 15/05/2018 – Novartis: AveXis Offer Completed at a Price of $218 Per Share; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS TO BUY AVEXIS FOR $8.7B IN CASH

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. The company has market cap of $7.55 million. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. It currently has negative earnings.

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) stake by 12,420 shares to 107,860 valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced China Yuchai Intl Ltd (NYSE:CYD) stake by 35,123 shares and now owns 58,000 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.