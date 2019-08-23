Advisors Capital Management Decreased Ciena (CIEN) Position By $1.37 Million; Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) Sentiment Is 2.33

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc (FDBC) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.53, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 21 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 9 reduced and sold holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 421,362 shares, up from 409,423 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 15 New Position: 6.

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Ciena Corp (CIEN) stake by 30.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 37,059 shares as Ciena Corp (CIEN)’s stock rose 17.85%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 83,052 shares with $3.14M value, down from 120,111 last quarter. Ciena Corp now has $6.22B valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.09. About 1.13 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK

The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 2,078 shares traded. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FDBC News: 02/05/2018 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Community Bank N.A. holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. for 2,395 shares. American International Group Inc owns 1,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 249 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 20,538 shares.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services for individuals, small businesses, and corporate clients primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $228.36 million. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short- and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. It has a 19.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential loans.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.55 million for 20.05 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 125,139 shares. 36,079 are owned by First Hawaiian Natl Bank. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 48,164 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Metropolitan Life Ins Com has 30,660 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.02% or 1.64 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 250 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has 0.11% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 49,141 shares. Macquarie Gru owns 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 148,076 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.08% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Rothschild Asset Us holds 0.48% or 1.21 million shares. Broadview Advsr reported 1.18% stake. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 14.79 million shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

