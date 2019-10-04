Advisors Capital Management Cut Its W P Carey (WPC) Holding by $353,565; As West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Stock Price Rose, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Upped Holding

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 4,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 382,328 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.04M, down from 386,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 487,581 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 12,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.18. About 657,628 shares traded or 104.32% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold WST shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 130,973 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 62,807 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp reported 0.08% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 4,454 shares. D E Shaw And Com Incorporated owns 46,080 shares. Uss Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 1.45% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Incorporated holds 0.3% or 4.52 million shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 440 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 218 shares. 65,048 are held by Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Ami Asset has invested 2.32% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Conestoga Limited Liability Company owns 39,803 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Amer Int Grp Inc invested in 144,022 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 3,411 shares.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 68,900 shares to 48,200 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,663 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Rose Portfolio Was ‘September Options Easy Cash’ But ‘October Halloween Scary’ – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Net-Lease REITs Like W.P. Carey Rallied as Much as 14% in January – Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W. P. Carey declares $1.034 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.P. Carey reports $53M of industrial investments – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “When the Market Tanked on Trade Worries, These Stocks Rallied – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.20M for 18.07 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.