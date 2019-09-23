Advisors Capital Management Cut Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $7.06 Million; Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Valuation Declined While Roumell Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 57,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 163,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 221,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 126,522 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 23/05/2018 – Sierra Trading Post Joins Warrior Dash As Official Outdoor Retail Partner; 10/05/2018 – Sierra Income Corporation Decrease in Public Offering Price; 08/03/2018 – Sierra Pacific Mortgage Sponsors The Center for Violence Free Relationships 2018 Gala; 05/04/2018 – Sierra Leone Inaugurates Former Junta Head as President; 13/03/2018 – SONAE SIERRA FY NET INCOME R$138.4M; 09/04/2018 – NEVADA POWER, SIERRA PACIFIC & NV ENERGY OTLK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/05/2018 – Sierra Wireless Announces Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Maada Bio elected Sierra […]; 02/04/2018 – Sierra Leone opposition SLPP says wins presidential run-off poll; 16/05/2018 – KGHM TO RESUME PRODUCTION AFTER ACCIDENT IN SIERRA GORDA MINE

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 19,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 53,425 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.42 million, down from 72,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $387.62. About 973,874 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES; 31/03/2018 – German Tornado jet may be unsuitable for NATO missions – report; 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Industry Team Awarded $1.4B Sustainment Contract to Support F-35 Fleet Operations; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Soto: Rep. Soto Congratulates Lockheed Martin Corp. on $3.5 billion Army Contract; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 17/04/2018 – STRATASYS-CO, PHOENIX ANALYSIS & DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES TEAMING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE TO DELIVER ADVANCED 3D PRINTED PARTS FOR NASA’S ORION MISSION; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 11/04/2018 – Ankit Panda: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 34,260 shares to 377,274 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 7,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.27 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

