Advisors Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) as Shares Declined; Castleark Management Has Decreased Its Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stake as Market Value Declined

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 14,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, down from 201,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 354,378 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 19/04/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 4,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,612 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31M, down from 53,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $284.06. About 841,384 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) CEO Adam L Miller Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (LGF-A) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cornerstone Names Heidi Spirgi as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer – Business Wire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cornerstone Names Winners of 2019 Client RAVE Awards – Business Wire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cornerstone Awarded Best Corporate Extended Enterprise Learning System by Talented Learning – Business Wire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 47,600 shares to 72,025 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 34,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 227,879 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 63,803 shares or 0% of the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors invested 2.62% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Eagle Asset holds 2.00M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,149 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,129 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Lp accumulated 0.04% or 332,952 shares. Stifel Financial Corp has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 6,342 shares. M&T Savings Bank holds 0% or 4,474 shares. Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Granahan Mgmt Ma reported 402,871 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 4,954 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 26,060 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.65 million activity. $104,520 worth of stock was sold by Weiss Adam J. on Tuesday, January 15. BURLINGAME HAROLD W sold $83,582 worth of stock.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 123,186 shares to 645,142 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 100,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 976,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.37 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Anthem Inc (ANTM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Catch-Up Picks – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.