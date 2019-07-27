Advisors Capital Management Cut Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding by $536,792; Johnston Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS)

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 883,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, up from 644,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 802,363 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 15,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 840,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.17 million, down from 856,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 566,659 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Another trade for 654 shares valued at $22,583 was sold by Armer Douglas N..

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 39,102 shares to 238,858 shares, valued at $21.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 32,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability accumulated 42,125 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hightower Ltd Co has 29,443 shares. Gvo Asset owns 1.68M shares or 50.7% of their US portfolio. California-based Shelton Capital has invested 0.05% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Round Table Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,500 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 20,800 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested in 31 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stifel Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 235,100 shares. Bokf Na reported 8,581 shares. Stanley stated it has 0.4% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, Virtu Financial Llc has 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 9,556 shares.

