Advisors Capital Management Boosted By $1.89 Million Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holding; Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Has 1.31 Sentiment

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (FMAO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.54, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 17 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 13 reduced and sold their stakes in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 1.61 million shares, up from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 19.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc acquired 6,889 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock rose 19.45%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 42,415 shares with $11.63 million value, up from 35,526 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $61.98B valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $8.53 during the last trading session, reaching $363.49. About 315,512 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure

More notable recent Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 148% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Declares 2019 Second-Quarter Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “F&M Bank Announces the Purchase of Property for its 31st Office to be located in Fort Wayne, Indiana – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Newly Designed Decatur, Indiana Office Now Open – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Analysts await Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FMAO’s profit will be $4.76 million for 14.37 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 1,701 shares traded. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) has declined 35.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FMAO News: 10/04/2018 – /Disregard Release: TAFE – Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited: TAFE’s ‘Be a #FarmDost’ Wins Several Awards for Highlighting the Importance of Farmers and the Farming Profession/; 22/04/2018 – DJ Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMCB); 18/05/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Declares Second-Quarter Cash Dividend of $23 Per Share; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp: Change in Biofuel Policy Could Sink Ethanol & Corn Prices, Hurting ND Farmers and Renewable Energy; 17/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall, Inhofe Introduce Bills to Strengthen Next Generation of Farmers & Ranchers; 10/04/2018 – TAFE’s ‘Be a #FarmDost’ Digital Movement Recognized for Highlighting the Importance of Farmers and the Farming Profession; 27/04/2018 – Sen Chuck Shumer: SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER & SPEAKER RYAN JOIN FORCES TO PROTECT DAIRY FARMERS & MILK PRODUCERS LIKE O; 19/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Bncp 1Q EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – Sen Chuck Shumer: SCHUMER REVEALS: NAFTA NEGOTIATIONS GIVE ROCHESTER FINGER LAKES DAIRY FARMERS & MILK PRODUCERS LIKE O-AT-KA; 27/03/2018 – Americans For Farmers & Families Launches New Effort To Protect Agricultural Community From Trade Retaliation

Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. for 42,415 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc owns 30,120 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has 0.01% invested in the company for 13,786 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 8,612 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $273.45 million. The firm offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It has a 15.28 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67’s average target is -0.23% below currents $363.49 stock price. Northrop had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”.

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 548,670 shares to 65,306 valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) stake by 56,552 shares and now owns 19,296 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:NOC – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Have A Good P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northrop Grumman: Next Stop $400 – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman: A Long-Term Investment Case – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.