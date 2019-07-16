Advisors Asset Management Upped Ball (BLL) Holding by $735,870; Pitcairn Company Has Upped Position in At&T (T) as Market Value Rose

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 58.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 20,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,292 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 34,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 14.43 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 12,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,772 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 68,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 1.93M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 11/05/2018 – T1D EXCHANGE CO-FOUNDER DANA BALL TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 27/04/2018 – BALL CORP SAYS ON APRIL 25, BOARD AMENDED BYLAWS TO DECREASE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM THIRTEEN TO TEN – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Emphasizes Commitment to Mission Partnerships and Innovation at 34th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado; 30/05/2018 – Looking Into BlackRock’s Crystal Ball; 25/04/2018 – ESPN: Source: Injured Ball brothers leave Lithuania; 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Government Applications at SATELLITE 2018; 09/05/2018 – Global Cryogenic Valve (Globe, Gate, Ball) Market 2018-2023 – Focus on Tanks & Cold Boxes, Transfer Lines, Manifolds & Gas Trains Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Mob Boss? Slime Ball? Trump, Comey Trade Barbs Near Book Release; 12/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Completes Hand Over of Next-Gen Weather Satellite JPSS-1 to NASA, NOAA; 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecasts| Technavio

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Davenport And Comm Limited Company owns 7,380 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 493,976 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Gulf International Bank (Uk) Limited owns 78,019 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 401,004 shares. Cibc World stated it has 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Wetherby Asset reported 0.03% stake. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 173,681 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 63,940 shares. 554,023 are held by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Regions Corporation has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 133,912 shares stake. State Street Corp stated it has 14.29 million shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 758,250 shares.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ball Aerospace Successfully Commissions Small Satellite, Begins On-Orbit Testing of Green Fuel – PRNewswire” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Ball Corporation Stock Climbed 14% in June – Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ball Aerospace Completes Critical Design Review of NASA’s IXPE Mission – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s who Americaâ€™s CEOs are backing in the Democratic presidential race – MarketWatch” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Spotlight On Ball Corporation’s (NYSE:BLL) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 9,632 shares to 8,296 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 18,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,665 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.16 million activity. Fisher Daniel William sold $371,886 worth of stock or 7,000 shares. HAYES JOHN A sold $5.06M worth of stock or 91,701 shares.

