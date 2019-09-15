Advisors Asset Management Raised Its Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) as Share Value Rose; Ruffer Llp Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Lowered by $14.67 Million as Stock Declined

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 193,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 3.32 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $254.11 million, down from 3.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 4,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 324,299 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.72M, up from 319,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Inv Mgmt invested in 21,965 shares. 2,519 are held by Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.49% or 20,000 shares. Gould Asset Management Lc Ca reported 2,300 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management owns 217,102 shares. 881,748 were reported by Hsbc Public Lc. Fisher Asset Llc accumulated 20,339 shares. Moreover, Grassi has 1.76% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 86,545 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Associated Banc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Private Asset Mngmt Inc reported 40,350 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Amp Ltd reported 0.32% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Frontier Invest Mgmt owns 4,793 shares. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 6,911 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 6,447 shares to 14,266 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 5,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,668 shares, and cut its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Red Hat Purchase Makes IBM Stock Speculative Dividend Play – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Cloud Computing Stocks for Every Equity Investor – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “IBM Stock and Jim Whitehurstâ€™s Toughest Test – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IBM Stock: Come for the Buybacks, Stay for the Potential of Blockchain and the Cloud – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Another Revenue Miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.81% or 1.91M shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell accumulated 98,652 shares. B Riley Wealth has invested 0.87% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cullinan Associate Inc holds 1.33% or 239,871 shares. Moreover, Blume Cap Mngmt has 0.78% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hendley And reported 11,890 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Macnealy Hoover Mngmt reported 54,574 shares stake. Page Arthur B reported 6,365 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Edgemoor Invest Advsr invested in 0.21% or 21,413 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 28,483 shares stake. Prospector Ltd Liability owns 17,500 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Limited holds 1.54 million shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Pacific Glob Inv Management holds 0.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 24,419 shares. Apriem Advsr invested in 193,359 shares or 4.64% of the stock.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 501,659 shares to 7.52 million shares, valued at $167.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 440,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.