Advisors Asset Management Raised Its Principal Financial Group (PFG) Stake by $696,400; Knowles (KN) Stake Increased by Mcclain Value Management Llc

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 40.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 13,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 48,215 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 400,632 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 25/04/2018 – Principal® lnnovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Net $397.1M; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – Principal Financial Board Approves New Buyback Authorization of Up to $300M; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment; 06/04/2018 – Principal Financial Group Funding LLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/03/2018 – Principal® Kicks-Off National Effort to Boost Low Business Succession Planning; 18/04/2018 – Principal Recommends Shareholders Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 379,271 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 0.03% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Grimes And Inc has 0.56% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 141,322 shares. Private Ocean Limited holds 159 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 5,536 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth has 0.11% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.53 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,054 shares stake. Victory stated it has 235,612 shares. Moneta Group Inc Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 56,107 shares stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 2,240 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Pa invested 0.02% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Envestnet Asset Inc has 114,549 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 629,212 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corporation Mi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 1,725 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp by 63,363 shares to 83,058 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 35,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,504 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).