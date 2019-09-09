Advisors Asset Management Raised Its Position in Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) by $487,730; As Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Market Value Declined, Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Increased Holding

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 12,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 78,497 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 65,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 372,349 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 401 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 3,748 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $675.31. About 11,078 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Don’t Make The Mistake And Chase The Stock Price – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Omega Healthcare sees environment improving – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Buy The Drop? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L owns 21,100 shares. Goelzer Invest accumulated 342,180 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 0% or 128,520 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 332,103 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Invesco has invested 0.03% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 2,215 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 274 shares stake. Amer Century stated it has 143,506 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Washington Trust Bank owns 1,146 shares. 44,322 are owned by Cadence State Bank Na. Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Ltd Com stated it has 79,400 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 5,128 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 13,737 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 749 shares to 2,948 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,817 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Files Investor Presentation Asking Shareholders to â€œTrust General Cook to Keep TPL on Trackâ€ – Business Wire” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Pacific Land settles proxy fight and pending litigation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Group Issues Open Letter To Texas Pacific Land Trustees David Barry And John Norris – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.