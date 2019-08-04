Advisors Asset Management Position in Kilroy Realty (KRC) Has Lifted by $353,775; Rare Infrastructure LTD Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Has Cut by $54.64 Million as Market Value Rose

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) by 33.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 4,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 18,927 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kilroy Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.2. About 436,698 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS EXITED KRC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS COMMON DIV 7.1%; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES A WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.30% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON JULY 18, 2026; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 42.5C, EST. 45C; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY, L.P.’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT BA; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 11/05/2018 – NORGES BANK REPORTS 5.18 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN KILROY REALTY CORP AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 426,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 688,376 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.11M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 1.43M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.39M shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $58.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 6,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283 worth of stock.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) by 58,498 shares to 821,667 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 7,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,063 shares, and cut its stake in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC).

