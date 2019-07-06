Advisors Asset Management Position in Cm Fin Com (CMFN) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined; Shareholder Cacti Asset Management Has Upped Cvs Caremark (CVS) Position

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc Com (CMFN) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 59,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 297,602 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 356,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 29,637 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 15.54% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 07/03/2018 – IRAN S. PARS GAS FIELD PHASE 14 SOON TO ADD 14.2M CM/D: SHANA; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 27/05/2018 – IRAN EXPORTS 18M CM/D OF NATGAS TO IRAQ, 30M TO TURKEY: ILNA; 26/04/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO REDUCE FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – CM Finance 3Q-End Net Asset Value $12.55/Share; 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $12.55; 25/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: CM Punk update, independent promotions on WWE Network; 28/03/2018 – FNAC DARTY SA FNAC.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 24/04/2018 – Geo English: NAB summons CM Khattak over illegal lease of land in Malam Jabba; 19/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS SUPPLIER CREMER SAYS ANTITRUST WATCHDOG APPROVED SALE OF COMPANY’S CONTROL TO CM HOSPITALAR- FILING

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 15,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 470,521 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38 million, up from 454,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 4.26M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 53,615 shares to 96,494 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 9,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 59.68% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CMFN’s profit will be $3.40M for 7.36 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by CM Finance Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 26,460 shares to 659,980 shares, valued at $33.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,698 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $20.54 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million was made by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.