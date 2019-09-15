Advisors Asset Management Position in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Has Raised as Share Price Rose; Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Upped Holding

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 101,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.89M, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 1.81M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 40.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 16,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 57,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, up from 40,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 45.55M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 07/03/2018 – BI Nordic: AMD spikes as new takeover rumors surface; 01/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Long-term Preclinical Efficacy Data on ADVM-022 Gene Therapy in Wet AMD; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS IN BLOG POST: `SECURITY IS A TOP PRIORITY’; 22/03/2018 – Teresa66: $AMD *Rumor: AMD active on speculation of Datacenter contract win; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AMD CFO Sells $4M In Stock – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Rocketed Higher Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 4, 2019 : IGIB, TVIX, TQQQ, AMD, SQQQ, NIO, QQQ, AEO, RWT, ET, DEO, NOK – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 29, 2019 : TVIX, QQQ, SQQQ, NOK, AMD, TQQQ, BBY, OLLI, ANF, BABA, TEVA, BURL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

