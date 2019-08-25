Advisors Asset Management Lifted Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $303,796 as Share Value Rose; Camarda Financial Advisors Boosted Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $1.48 Million as Stock Value Declined

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 37.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 5,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 20,985 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 15,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 9.17 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 9.36 million shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $198,769 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $52.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 1,717 shares to 142 shares, valued at $28,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 133,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,390 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Corp (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,859 shares to 70,074 shares, valued at $13.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 145,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC).

