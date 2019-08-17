Advisors Asset Management Lifted By $3.21 Million Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; 1 Analysts Covering MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)

Among 3 analysts covering MEG Energy (TSE:MEG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MEG Energy has $8 highest and $5.75 lowest target. $7.25’s average target is 56.93% above currents $4.62 stock price. MEG Energy had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by GMP Securities. The stock has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Macquarie Research. See MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) latest ratings:

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 20.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc acquired 56,288 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 332,260 shares with $18.95 million value, up from 275,972 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $89.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 9.03 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD FILES DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO ITS SHAREHOLDER MEETING – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – The semiconductor company’s patent business has traditionally supplied much of Qualcomm’s profit, but has also spurred conflict with major handset manufacturers and regulators; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –8th Update; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – BOARD WILL CONSIST OF 10 DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AS OF HOLDING OF ANNUAL MEETING; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Believes Independent Chairman Is Now More Appropriate; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm

The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 1.59 million shares traded. MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MEG Energy Corp. develops and produces in situ oil sands in Alberta, Canada. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam assisted gravity drainage extraction methods. It currently has negative earnings. It owns a 100% working interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases located in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, as well as the Christina Lake project in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company invested in 0.26% or 1.32 million shares. Wellington Shields Co Ltd Llc holds 0.51% or 17,500 shares. 6,353 are held by Ftb Advsrs. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 8,718 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 49,472 shares. Bp Public Ltd reported 197,000 shares. Miles Cap holds 0.84% or 16,927 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 224,227 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation owns 15.48M shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0.15% or 92,920 shares in its portfolio. 108,329 were reported by Middleton & Ma. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 0.21% or 154,153 shares. Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough & Company has invested 0.71% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 1.19 million are owned by Retirement System Of Alabama.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $57 lowest target. $83.09’s average target is 13.39% above currents $73.28 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, August 1. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $8700 target. JP Morgan upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, June 6. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $9000 target. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10500 target in Thursday, May 2 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $57 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, May 23. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, July 18.

