Advisors Asset Management Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD); First Midwest Bank Trust Division Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Has Decreased by $433,944 as Market Value Declined

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 42.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 16,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 56,494 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 39,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 2.68 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 6,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 18,409 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 24,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.86 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Capital Fincl Advisers Lc invested in 276,364 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co owns 2.63 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Asset One Limited has 0.11% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 276,771 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 231,079 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest stated it has 1.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% or 661,814 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Management reported 0.34% stake. Rbf Cap Ltd Com holds 0.35% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 41,000 shares. Anchor Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Salem Counselors Incorporated stated it has 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers Tru, Ohio-based fund reported 52,803 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 5,700 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 996,239 shares.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $554.00M for 15.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,102 shares to 21,519 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest State Bank Division reported 26,354 shares. Duff And Phelps Mngmt accumulated 2.72M shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has 0.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). First Mercantile Trust holds 0.23% or 34,302 shares. Schmidt P J Investment accumulated 18,860 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Maryland Capital Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 23,613 shares. Ameriprise has 0.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Fiduciary Fin Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx owns 355,163 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 456,769 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability invested in 68,236 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Incorporated Adv reported 8,117 shares. Mirae Asset Limited reported 4.58 million shares. First Manhattan owns 141,902 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.43% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Janney Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Doubleline Income Solutions Fd (DSL) by 69,756 shares to 128,822 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 10,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,999 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).