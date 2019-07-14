Advisors Asset Management Increased Its International Business Machine (IBM) Position by $1.28 Million; Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Holding in Kellogg Co (K) Decreased by $34.20 Million as Market Value Rose

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 1.40 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 9,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 319,572 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.09M, up from 310,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.79 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Columbus Crew SC Taps IBM to Help Create Fan-First Strategy for New Stadium – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “More than 500 Enterprises Globally turn to IBM Garage to Drive Digital Reinvention Enabled by Hybrid Cloud and AI – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM-Powered Supercomputers Lead Semi-Annual Rankings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Why I See Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,270 were reported by Hightower Services Lta. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability Company holds 50,811 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur reported 8,000 shares. Jump Trading Ltd owns 6,313 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. The New York-based Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.77% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hamel Assocs accumulated 3,030 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 564 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 0.91% or 49,876 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Comm Fincl Bank has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Massachusetts Financial Com Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,480 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Limited Co has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,749 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora holds 2,207 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 0.67% or 102,550 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Management holds 21,848 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 12,358 shares to 391,774 shares, valued at $27.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,746 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.66 million for 14.66 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hot Commodities: An Offaly Happy July 4th! – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FTE Networks Granted Financial Viability Exception by NYSE Regulation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.