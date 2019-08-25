Advisors Asset Management Increased Its Centurylink (CTL) Position by $302,412; Valuation Rose; Prince Street Capital Management Has Cut Position in Yandex N V (YNDX) by $2.56 Million

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 27,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.36 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 10.54M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 436,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99 million, down from 511,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 927,124 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.65M for 19.04 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 409,191 shares to 392,903 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,511 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3.01M shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 100,448 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource Inc invested in 0% or 20,556 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 79,460 shares in its portfolio. Everence Mgmt invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.68M shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability owns 61,783 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 14.68M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Enterprise Financial Service reported 1,952 shares. 16,410 were accumulated by Conning. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 127,101 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cannell Peter B & Co holds 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 27,074 shares. Capwealth Ltd Company reported 3.51% stake. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Ne reported 530,428 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. The insider Dev Indraneel bought $147,155. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 8,000 shares worth $95,600 on Wednesday, March 6. STOREY JEFFREY K bought 83,000 shares worth $991,261. 2,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares.