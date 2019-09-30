Advisors Asset Management Increased Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN); Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Market Valuation Declined While Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Boosted by $13.86 Million Its Stake

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 385,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.74 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 7.10 million shares traded or 62.43% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 5,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 58,846 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.23M, up from 53,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $196.18. About 990,497 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 18,234 shares to 30,475 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10 shares, and cut its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 159 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com owns 2,448 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc accumulated 2,732 shares. 1,483 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. First Republic Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 2,701 are held by Carroll Financial Assocs. Carret Asset Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,242 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Caxton Associates LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,089 shares. Burney Communications invested in 0.97% or 92,434 shares. Amer Century Companies Incorporated invested in 333,577 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bb&T Corp reported 111,085 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp has invested 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 140,013 were reported by Strs Ohio.