Advisors Asset Management Holds Stake in Tyson Foods (TSN); Insulet Corp. (PODD) Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Trimmed Its Holding by $323,000 as Stock Rose

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by 59.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 19,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,237 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 32,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 2.42 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes; 12/04/2018 – Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel™; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp. (PODD) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,591 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 52,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Insulet Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $123.99. About 488,097 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 19.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPPORT EUROPEAN EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – Insulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of; 14/03/2018 lnsulet to Share Omnipod Clinical Data at Three Major European National Diabetes Congresses; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A

Analysts await Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. PODD’s profit will be $1.79 million for 1033.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Insulet Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 12,481 shares to 55,056 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 11,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Stitch Fix Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 3,044 shares to 85,824 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) by 61,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,591 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).