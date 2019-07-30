Advisors Asset Management Holds Position in Open Text (OTEX); Tiger Legatus Capital Management Position in Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Decreased by $4.03 Million

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 88,837 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 15,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,161 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 31,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 411,064 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “OpenText Automates Invoicing for Rosneft Deutschland – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OpenText to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Open Text (OTEX) – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Open Text Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTEX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,219 shares to 29,712 shares, valued at $10.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG) by 30,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,884 shares, and cut its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).