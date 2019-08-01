Advisors Asset Management Has Upped Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake by $501,600; Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holder Violich Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $541,920

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.76. About 581,049 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 20,929 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 18,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $215.4. About 139,470 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zebra Technologies is Now Oversold (ZBRA) – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zebra Technologies Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of ZBRA September 20th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors invested 0.26% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.45% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 4,711 shares. Parkside Fin Bancshares invested in 143 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Holderness Invs holds 1,050 shares. The Kansas-based Intrust Bankshares Na has invested 0.19% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 5,268 were reported by Piedmont Inv Advisors. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Alphamark Lc reported 18,269 shares stake. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 9,912 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 118 are owned by First Personal Financial. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Oh has 4,927 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 17 shares stake.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Investment Corpora (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 102,600 shares to 516,608 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (GAB) by 263,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,454 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,351 shares to 223,975 shares, valued at $12.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream: Profitability And Capital Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream cuts planned capex by $450M for 2019-20 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Setback For Magellan Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream: Competitive Advantage Analyzed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Utd Automobile Association reported 251,476 shares stake. M&T Savings Bank has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Exane Derivatives owns 14 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,280 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 5,244 shares. Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.11% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Kayne Anderson Capital Lp owns 3.35% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3.87M shares. Highland Mgmt LP holds 6,590 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 13,787 shares. Moneta Gru Inv Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 144,334 shares. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 3,398 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 104,737 shares. Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 4,770 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability holds 52,626 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.