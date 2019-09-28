Advisors Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by $400,260; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Holding in Cms Energy (CMS) Has Cut by $10.16 Million as Stock Price Rose

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 29.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 100,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 435,395 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, up from 335,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 4.12M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING CEMENT GROWTH IN EMERGING MARKETS: CEO; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEEING WEAK DEMAND ENVIRONMENT IN COLOMBIA: CEO; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CASH TAXES IN 2018 BETWEEN $250M TO $300M: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE BUILDING ON MEX PRICING STRATEGY: ROMERO; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Clas; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – FOR REST OF 2018, EXPECT FAVORABLE CONSOLIDATED VOLUMES AND IMPROVING PRICING DYNAMICS IN MOST MARKETS; 28/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities continue slide amid trade fears, tech rout

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 178,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 3.60 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.27 million, down from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.01. About 2.34 million shares traded or 27.43% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 06/05/2018 – CMS SUSPENDS TRADING IN HONG KONG: 867 HK; 26/04/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP CMS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.30 TO $2.34; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 04/04/2018 – Westfield Gardens Awarded Five-Star Rating by CMS; 27/04/2018 – CMS: Fiscal Year 2019 Medicare Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Prospective Payment System Proposed Rule (CMS-1688-P); 13/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: CMS Paid Practitioners for Telehealth Services That Did Not Meet Medicare Requirements; 28/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Buyback programme; 25/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information; 23/04/2018 – CMS: Feedback on New Direction Request for Information (RFI) Released, CMS Innovation Center’s Market-Driven Reforms to Focus; 13/04/2018 – Rep. DelBene: DelBene Urges CMS to Support Shift to Value-based Health Care

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 22,639 shares to 313,864 shares, valued at $35.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 53,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,323 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Eq Inc (EOI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings.