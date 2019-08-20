Advisors Asset Management Has Upped Its Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifi (PAC) Position; As Oreilly Automotive (ORLY) Stock Price Rose, Bbr Partners Has Lowered by $729,052 Its Position

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oreilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 1,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 10,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 12,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Oreilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $385.77. About 496,889 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifi (PAC) by 204.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 5,416 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, up from 1,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 45,520 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has risen 2.50% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PAC News: 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFIC GAPB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 245 PESOS FROM 242 PESOS; 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: April Domestic Passenger Traffic Up 16%, Int’l Passenger Traffic Up 2.3%; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SAB DE CV – LOAD FACTORS FOR MONTH DECREASED BY 0.4 PERCENTAGE POINTS, FROM 83.8% IN APRIL 2017 TO 83.4% IN APRIL 2018; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SAB DE CV – IN APRIL 2018, GAP REGISTERED A 10.4% INCREASE IN NUMBER OF SEATS AVAILABLE COMPARED TO APRIL 2017; 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 9.7% for the Month of April; 09/03/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 12.7% for the Month of February; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO OMAB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 119 PESOS FROM 113 PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Resolutions Adopted at the General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting and General Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. on April 25, 2018

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 52,712 shares to 494,043 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 27,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,143 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 24,531 are held by Dupont Capital Mgmt. Cookson Peirce & Company owns 855 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.55% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). New Amsterdam Ltd Limited Liability Company New York reported 0.13% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 4,582 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Swarthmore Grp invested in 3.67% or 2,200 shares. The Wyoming-based Friess Limited Liability has invested 1.48% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). The Maryland-based Spc Finance has invested 0.2% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Plancorp Lc owns 0.18% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1,248 shares. 1,882 are held by Cleararc Capital. Barbara Oil invested in 0.46% or 2,000 shares. Captrust Finance holds 0% or 237 shares in its portfolio. 75,565 are owned by Axa. Moreover, Investec Asset North America has 0.12% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity.