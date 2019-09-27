Advisors Asset Management Has Upped Its Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Position by $381,004; Stock Value Declined; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Holding in Central Securities (CET) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 29.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 29,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 130,125 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, up from 100,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 442,520 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 68,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 352,344 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75M, down from 421,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.41. About shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) by 84,840 shares to 363,804 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) by 155,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Amt (NEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold CET shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.75 million shares or 4.87% less from 2.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Limited Co holds 0% or 3 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd holds 9,451 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Twin Focus Partners holds 0.11% or 8,354 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 25,581 shares. Shaker Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested in 215,166 shares. Round Table Ltd Company owns 7,717 shares. Roberts Glore And Com Il accumulated 0.17% or 9,375 shares. Bulldog Ltd holds 359,919 shares or 3.44% of its portfolio. Meridian Counsel holds 13,015 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.02% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 0% stake. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 25,925 shares. City Of London Invest invested in 13,900 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 21,770 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 28 shares.

More notable recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Treats its First Patient With Elekta Unity MR-Linac – Stockhouse” on August 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Central Securities Corporation Releases Annual Report to Stockholders as of December 31, 2018 – Business Wire” published on February 11, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “These 4 funds launched before the Great Depression still deliver for investors – MarketWatch” on January 09, 2017. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “NICE inContact CXone Expands FedRAMP Leadership with Workforce Optimization Authorization – Stockhouse” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution – Business Wire” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allianzgi Divers Inc & Cnv F by 87,041 shares to 374,451 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Emerging Mkts High Divi (IHD) by 107,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 649,896 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).