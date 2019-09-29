Advisors Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Amgen (AMGN) as Share Value Rose; Novare Capital Management Stake in Cisco (CSCO) Cut as Market Value Declined

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco (CSCO) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 9,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, down from 84,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 66,461 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.25 million, down from 70,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6,348 shares to 19,674 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) by 243,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Energy Infrastrctr (FIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 18,411 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 48,546 shares stake. Moreover, Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cleararc Cap reported 8,301 shares. New York-based Meyer Handelman Company has invested 1.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Westwood Hldg Grp holds 0.01% or 5,845 shares. Yhb Advisors invested in 49,559 shares. Daiwa Secs has 0.06% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Com Mi Adv accumulated 10,550 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Limited Co has invested 0.25% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 1,335 shares. Doliver Advsr Lp holds 0.12% or 1,672 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny has 0.05% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,692 shares. 18,490 were accumulated by Fca Corp Tx. The Tennessee-based Argent has invested 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.09 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $656.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corp by 30,069 shares to 193,738 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,000 shares, and has risen its stake in 1/100 Berkshire Hathaway A (BRKA).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.