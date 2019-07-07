Advisors Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Key (KEY) Stake by $377,475 as Share Value Declined; Tri Continental (TY) Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Key Corp (KEY) by 72.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 25,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,574 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151,000, down from 34,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Key Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 5.64 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. It closed at $27.33 lastly. It is down 1.53% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 4,586 shares to 277,478 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 2,031 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 0.01% or 8,054 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors Inc has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 86,359 shares stake. Raymond James Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Raymond James Finance Services holds 0.04% or 396,331 shares. Citigroup accumulated 7,946 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has invested 0.04% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership has 11,434 shares. Cls Invs Ltd holds 0% or 78 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 400 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10,318 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.05% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 6,204 shares. St James Investment Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,205 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 56,288 shares to 332,260 shares, valued at $18.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Investment Quality M (BKN) by 28,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.24% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.38 million shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Ltd Company reported 739,703 shares. Hartford Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Highlander holds 14,520 shares. Ejf Capital Limited Com reported 387,329 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd accumulated 852,711 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp has 0.05% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Polar Llp invested in 401,149 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0.06% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). U S Global Investors Inc stated it has 16,520 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc accumulated 244,390 shares. Bank Of The West has 20,206 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co has 30,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meritage Mgmt holds 0.41% or 258,920 shares.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $443.64M for 10.23 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.