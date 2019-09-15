Advisors Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Centene Del (CNC) as Shares Rose; Ancient Art LP Cut Its Stake in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) as Stock Price Rose

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 8,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 88,182 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62 million, down from 96,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.78M shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 111,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 903,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 941,943 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48M and $630.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 476,430 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $84.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Capital Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 64,100 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Management Llc owns 79,247 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 118,943 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Lakewood Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.22M shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2.90 million shares. Illinois-based First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 18,982 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 8.46 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company owns 25,995 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 575 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors. 107,702 were reported by River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp. Aperio Grp Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.33M for 8.41 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pointstate Limited Partnership holds 1.89 million shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 484,222 shares. Wexford Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ironwood Financial Ltd holds 0.01% or 250 shares. Valley Advisers reported 72 shares. Anderson Hoagland Co has 1.49% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 41,621 shares. 50,700 are owned by Polar Asset Mngmt Inc. Salem Counselors stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Murphy Cap Mgmt reported 5,660 shares. Ranger Mgmt LP holds 76 shares. Hexavest owns 0.38% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 547,908 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,920 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) by 50,523 shares to 617,704 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).