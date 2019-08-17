Advisors Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Realty Income (O) by $608,163; Eagle Materials (EXP) Stock Declined While Hodges Capital Management Lowered by $1.34 Million Its Holding

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 15,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 378,383 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.90M, down from 394,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $81.23. About 348,889 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realty Income (O) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 8,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 56,928 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 48,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realty Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 1.18M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based S R Schill Associate has invested 0.45% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 3,483 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth, Georgia-based fund reported 3,899 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 82,796 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 171 shares. 8,081 are owned by Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Com. Old Natl Bank & Trust In holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 3,263 shares. Orrstown Fincl Svcs has invested 0.08% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.02% or 57,744 shares. 21,652 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.1% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Brown Advisory Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 3,647 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 480,652 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.03% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 391,173 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1,872 shares to 12,898 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 4,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,560 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

