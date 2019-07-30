Advisors Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Cardinal Health (CAH) by $605,376; Heritage Crysal Clean (HCCI) Holding Has Boosted by Friess Associates Llc

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 12,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,262 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07M, up from 362,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 1.73 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Heritage Crysal Clean Inc. (HCCI) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 19,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,048 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 40,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crysal Clean Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $634.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $28.04. About 37,589 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 40.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Mgmt Lc holds 109,252 shares. Axa has 0.12% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 652,315 shares. 39,739 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Com. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% or 550 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa holds 0.03% or 4,517 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.43% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 787,735 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Lc owns 22,450 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 104,794 shares. Mirador Prtnrs LP owns 5,549 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Cleararc Cap Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.04% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 436,791 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 3.68M shares. 20,487 were accumulated by Financial Bank. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 20,746 shares.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cardinal Health Maintains Capabilities – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Cardinal Health (CAH) CFO Jorge M. Gomez to Leave Company – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cardinal Health Appoints Stephen Mason To Lead Medical Segment – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cardinal Health declares $0.4811 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Plc (NYSE:IVZ) by 64,185 shares to 124,018 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Energy Income And (XFENX) by 24,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,796 shares, and cut its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold HCCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.44 million shares or 2.31% more from 14.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Punch Associate Investment Mgmt holds 0.39% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) or 167,800 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation accumulated 21,823 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 31,727 shares. Citadel invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 0% or 347 shares. Hillsdale Inv Inc reported 77,200 shares. Van Eck Assocs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0% stake. Blackrock holds 815,322 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). 3,100 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Northern Tru owns 172,342 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

More notable recent Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Incâ€™s (NASDAQ:HCCI) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces the Retirement of its Founder, President and CEO Joe Chalhoub – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2016 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: March 05, 2019.