Advisors Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Suncor Energy New (SU) as Stock Declined; Acadian Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Employers Holdings (EIG) by $1.89 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 86.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 45,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The institutional investor held 97,070 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, up from 51,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.5. About 106,725 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 18,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 253,981 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91M, down from 272,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 2.71M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $918.24M for 13.00 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 2,517 shares to 4,006 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 22,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 54,303 shares to 87 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 17,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,112 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EIG shares while 52 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 24.84 million shares or 0.57% less from 24.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 60,353 shares stake. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has 0.47% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 19,150 shares. Twin Tree Management LP reported 146 shares. Roosevelt Group holds 10,410 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 132,145 shares. Victory Management holds 3,298 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns invested in 0.01% or 2,669 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) or 435,642 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 28,467 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated reported 94,025 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 11,266 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornercap Counsel Inc reported 18,783 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 35,869 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

