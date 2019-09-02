Advisors Asset Management Has Lowered Position in National Health Investors (NHI) as Market Value Rose; As Honeywell International Ord (HON) Share Price Rose, Cincinnati Financial Decreased Position by $17.38 Million

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16 million shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in National Health Investors (NHI) by 19.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 10,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 45,584 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 56,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in National Health Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.96. About 117,104 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 08/05/2018 – NHI SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $5.45 TO $5.51, EST. $5.50; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 12/03/2018 – China Plans to Form a National Health Commission, Dismantle National Health and Family Planning Commission; 03/05/2018 – Chambers USA Recognizes 37 Waller Attorneys; Cites National Healthcare Status; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Rev $72.7M; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.50 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – LEONARDO SPA LDOF.Ml – THE OVERALL PROGRAMME IS VALUED AT MORE THAN EUR 3 BILLION TO THE NHI CONSORTIUM; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS 92c; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS FIVE ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $69.75M

Analysts await National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 0.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.39 per share. NHI’s profit will be $60.13 million for 14.81 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by National Health Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

