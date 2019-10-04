Advisors Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Gladstone Capital (GLAD) as Shares Were Volatile; Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $339,150 as Market Value Rose

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 32,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, down from 35,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 13.44 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gladstone Capital Corp (GLAD) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 57,327 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 241,475 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, down from 298,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gladstone Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.68M market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 63,563 shares traded. Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GLAD News: 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Credit Avail; 12/03/2018 Gladstone Capital Announces Amendment to its Revolving Credit Facility Increases Commitment, Extends Maturity and Improves Pric; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT WITH ABILITY TO EXPAND TO A TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT OF $265 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM MAY 1, 2020 TO APRIL 15, 2022; 03/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital Corp. Reports Meaningless Numbers That Look Good; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO EXTEND REVOLVING PERIOD FROM JANUARY 19, 2019 TO JANUARY 15, 2021; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL – RYAN’S APPOINTMENT MADE IN CONSIDERATION OF CURRENT CFO NICOLE SCHALTENBRAND TAKING TEMPORARY FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE OF ABSENCE

Analysts await Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. GLAD’s profit will be $6.68M for 10.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Gladstone Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.25, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold GLAD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.91 million shares or 1.02% more from 2.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) for 8,353 shares. Da Davidson Company, Montana-based fund reported 84,099 shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 600 shares. 17,575 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 9,900 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 0.02% invested in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) for 3,585 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 22,028 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtn has invested 0% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 60 shares. North Carolina-based Novare Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.19% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Davenport And Com Limited Liability has 0% invested in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Bokf Na reported 0.01% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD).

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 8,220 shares to 182,464 shares, valued at $37.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 5,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Drexel Morgan And has invested 2.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas-based King Luther Capital Mgmt has invested 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pennsylvania Trust Co has 492,558 shares for 2.71% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 61,261 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Co accumulated 10,347 shares. 7,820 are held by Ironsides Asset Advsr Limited Com. Transamerica Financial Advsrs has 11,156 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance owns 10.53M shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 3.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fernwood Invest Lc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Kemnay Advisory has invested 9.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Proffitt Goodson holds 16,054 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co reported 841,062 shares. Graham Cap LP stated it has 1.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burney Com accumulated 192,128 shares or 1.56% of the stock.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64M and $132.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumers Bancorp Inc (CBKM) by 60,875 shares to 196,938 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 6,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,379 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.