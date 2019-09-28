Advisors Asset Management Has Lowered Crane Co (CR) Holding; Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased Crane Co (CR) stake by 9.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 8,033 shares as Crane Co (CR)’s stock declined 1.53%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 73,704 shares with $6.15 million value, down from 81,737 last quarter. Crane Co now has $4.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $80.29. About 229,727 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 10 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 6 sold and reduced their stakes in Principal Real Estate Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 772,517 shares, up from 758,238 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Principal Real Estate Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.92 million for 12.95 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold CR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 36.16 million shares or 1.21% less from 36.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Crane (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crane has $10700 highest and $9600 lowest target. $103’s average target is 28.28% above currents $80.29 stock price. Crane had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9600 target in Wednesday, May 29 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by DA Davidson. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 24.

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) stake by 6,522 shares to 63,450 valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2. It also upped Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 16,124 shares and now owns 94,828 shares. Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) was raised too.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity. TULLIS JAMES L L also bought $154,767 worth of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) on Thursday, May 30.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Principal Real Estate Income Fund for 104,965 shares.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 29,791 shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) has risen 5.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.98% the S&P500.