Advisors Asset Management Has Lowered By $696,355 Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Holding; Kepos Capital LP Has Trimmed By $5.58 Million Its Old Republic International (ORI) Position

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Old Republic International Corp (ORI) stake by 84.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp sold 279,119 shares as Old Republic International Corp (ORI)’s stock rose 3.03%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 51,670 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 330,789 last quarter. Old Republic International Corp now has $7.12B valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 848,008 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) stake by 12.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 5,755 shares as Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT)’s stock rose 2.33%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 39,248 shares with $4.77 million value, down from 45,003 last quarter. Proofpoint Inc. now has $6.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.92. About 657,488 shares traded or 15.47% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c

Kepos Capital Lp increased Dell Technologies Inc stake by 88,747 shares to 219,371 valued at $12.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Far Point Acquisition Corp stake by 170,000 shares and now owns 185,000 shares. Linde Plc was raised too.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.58 million for 11.74 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17,428 activity. KOVALESKI CHARLES J bought 200 shares worth $4,140.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 658 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 991,746 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Sei Investments Company has invested 0.03% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). 47,214 are held by Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Whittier Tru holds 2,288 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Ltd has 0.05% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 4.89M shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 494,344 shares. Miller Howard Invests Inc holds 2.01M shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Pennsylvania Tru Company accumulated 4,705 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement owns 456,392 shares. 6,824 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Proofpoint has $145 highest and $9500 lowest target. $130.33’s average target is 15.42% above currents $112.92 stock price. Proofpoint had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Needham. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Wedbush maintained the shares of PFPT in report on Friday, April 12 with “Outperform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Management reported 0.66% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc holds 640,226 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Seven Post Inv Office Ltd Partnership invested in 3.81% or 44,391 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,441 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Assetmark Inc reported 517 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 70,257 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr Incorporated stated it has 175 shares. First LP accumulated 0.07% or 282,408 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Putnam Investments Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Rhumbline Advisers reported 50,926 shares. Scout Investments accumulated 192,683 shares or 0.48% of the stock.

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) stake by 15,513 shares to 368,686 valued at $20.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Charles River Laboratories Int (NYSE:CRL) stake by 2,478 shares and now owns 13,886 shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was raised too.

