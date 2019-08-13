Advisors Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) by $501,600 as Stock Value Rose; Fleetcor Technologies (Call) (FLT) Market Value Rose While Jane Street Group Has Trimmed Holding by $2.07 Million

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (Call) (FLT) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $7 during the last trading session, reaching $296.02. About 296,673 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 20,929 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 18,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $5.4 during the last trading session, reaching $207.27. About 313,405 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (Put) (UWM) by 13,600 shares to 17,600 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 18,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Investment Mgmt has invested 1.78% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Shell Asset Mgmt Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Sun Life Incorporated reported 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 4,745 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 11 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 39,980 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 80 shares. 1.73 million were reported by Massachusetts Finance Ma. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.18 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Northern Trust accumulated 0.06% or 928,909 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.04% or 509,145 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Llc reported 0% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 1,198 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 6,204 shares to 9,385 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 5,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,539 shares, and cut its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

