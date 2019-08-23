Advisors Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Icon Plc (ICLR) by $340,408 as Market Valuation Rose; Proshare Advisors Has Boosted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $10.21 Million

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 2,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 15,030 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 12,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $154.45. About 90,771 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 73,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169.99M, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.9. About 9.87 million shares traded or 31.67% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow reported 59,214 shares stake. First American Fincl Bank holds 0.61% or 60,833 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset owns 3,513 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Parsons Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ri reported 1.95% stake. Chilton Comm Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,808 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Company owns 107,545 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co accumulated 264,705 shares. Lau Associates Ltd, a Delaware-based fund reported 62,700 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg reported 1.54% stake. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp owns 1.08M shares. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 4,943 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,650 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inc Or accumulated 68,780 shares. Beddow Mgmt Inc reported 55,017 shares or 4.22% of all its holdings. Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.68% or 18,291 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,833 shares to 60,968 shares, valued at $11.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 21,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,741 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Cor (NYSE:SCM) by 39,597 shares to 313,447 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,033 shares, and cut its stake in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC).

