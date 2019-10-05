Advisors Asset Management Has Increased Nike (NKE) Stake by $435,916; As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stock Value Declined, Boston Partners Has Increased Its Holding by $11.53 Million

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 51.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 5,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,362 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 10,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 4.46 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S

Boston Partners increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 262,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 4.92M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.54M, up from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 7.00 million shares traded or 111.01% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $76.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 662,042 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $153.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 92,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,313 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ETFC shares while 149 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 208.17 million shares or 2.96% less from 214.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.