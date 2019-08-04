Advisors Asset Management Has Increased Its Newell Brands (NWL) Holding by $394,740; Stock Price Declined; Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Holder Reik & Co Has Raised Holding by $312,650 as Share Value Declined

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 77,723 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 171.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 26,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 41,626 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, up from 15,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 14.22% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 20.66M shares traded or 299.18% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Former Newell director Martin Franklin says he may buy Newell assets; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES PROXY MATERIALS TO ELECT NEWELL NOMINEES; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight (Video); 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Socially Responsive Exits Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – EXPECT TO HAVE FURTHER DISCUSSIONS WITH STARBOARD VALUE REGARDING ITS PROXY CONTEST AGAINST NEWELL; 10/04/2018 – Starboard seeks four board seats at Newell -filing; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N -WILL USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL FOR DELEVERAGING AND SHARE REPURCHASE; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – DIVESTING NON-CORE BUSINESSES REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT OF COMPANY’S NET SALES

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

