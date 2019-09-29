Advisors Asset Management Has Increased Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position by $401,828; Share Price Rose; Mairs & Power Has Decreased Its Tile Shop (TTS) Stake by $350,700

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Tile Shop Inc (TTS) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 116,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.13% . The institutional investor held 824,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, down from 941,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Tile Shop Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.07% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 332,093 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 12/04/2018 – Wood-look tiles go bold and modern with stunning Patchwood collection; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP REPORTS 1Q EPS $0.08

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 14,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 70,845 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 56,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 2.63 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.63 million activity. 105,504 shares valued at $441,024 were bought by KAMIN PETER H on Tuesday, June 4.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) by 6,983 shares to 685,815 shares, valued at $47.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold TTS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 32.42 million shares or 2.21% more from 31.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 60,084 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0% or 36,291 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 16,222 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northrock Prns Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 13,187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Gru Inc owns 308,795 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Boston Partners invested in 0% or 689,147 shares. Aperio Ltd Co holds 889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 182 shares stake. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 2 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 1.44M shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Paloma Prtn Management Co has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 22,100 shares.

Analysts await Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share.

More notable recent Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tile Shop names Nancy DiMattia CFO – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Tile Shop Holdings’s (NASDAQ:TTS) Share Price Down A Painful 76%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tile Shop Holdings: A Disappointing Q1 2019 Leads To Cheap Shares – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tile Shop Holdings: 2019 Growth Should Lead To Share Price Improvement – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Tile Shop to Host Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Bank & Trust Na holds 0.02% or 3,598 shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Management Ltd holds 0.44% or 39,106 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 19,151 shares. Cetera Advsrs Lc stated it has 50,868 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Ltd Tn stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited owns 8,007 shares. Eagle Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 7.93% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 75,609 shares. Plante Moran Financial Limited Com stated it has 2,870 shares. Fin Architects Incorporated stated it has 0.11% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Rh Dinel Inv Counsel invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Alps owns 31.17M shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 537,705 shares. Energy Income Prns Ltd Liability owns 22.05M shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).