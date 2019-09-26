Advisors Asset Management Has Increased By $476,952 Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position; Managed Asset Portfolios Lowered By $4.26 Million Its Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Holding

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 1.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc acquired 2,338 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 141,630 shares with $29.01 million value, up from 139,292 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $113.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $231.72. About 2.10M shares traded or 8.02% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) stake by 17.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 193,821 shares as Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS)’s stock rose 56.21%. The Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 943,296 shares with $21.59 million value, down from 1.14M last quarter. Kratos Defense & Security now has $1.94B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 809,561 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.25M for 114.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased Sanofi Adr (NYSE:SNY) stake by 49,853 shares to 533,169 valued at $23.07 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) stake by 376,865 shares and now owns 3.22 million shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was raised too.

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased Voya Asia Pac Divid Equity I (IAE) stake by 156,812 shares to 528,710 valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pioneer High Income Tr (NYSE:PHT) stake by 156,220 shares and now owns 361,553 shares. Invesco Calif Value Mun Inc (VCV) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is -0.67% below currents $231.72 stock price. NextEra Energy had 17 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.