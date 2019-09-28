Advisors Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Citigroup (C) by $1.67 Million; Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Holder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Decreased Its Position by $882,700 as Market Valuation Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.08. About 193,120 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 38.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 23,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 38,815 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, down from 62,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 18/04/2018 – Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC CQH.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup: Big Bank, Big Spender on Tech; 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 1,801 shares to 7,760 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 4,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $301.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 18,750 shares to 196,000 shares, valued at $10.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 47,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Element Solutions Inc..

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.28 million for 18.48 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

