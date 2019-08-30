Advisors Asset Management Has Decreased Its Lam Research (LRCX) Position; INRAD OPTICS (INRD) SI Increased By 275%

INRAD OPTICS INC (OTCMKTS:INRD) had an increase of 275% in short interest. INRD’s SI was 1,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 275% from 400 shares previously. With 9,300 avg volume, 0 days are for INRAD OPTICS INC (OTCMKTS:INRD)’s short sellers to cover INRD’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 1,750 shares traded. Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 28.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 9,167 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 23,447 shares with $4.20 million value, down from 32,614 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $29.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $210.95. About 545,633 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $217.25’s average target is 2.99% above currents $210.95 stock price. Lam Research had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Monday, July 8. Deutsche Bank maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $19500 target. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Friday, March 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $215 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 22. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, April 22. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. FBR Capital maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprott Inc has invested 2.14% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 150 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 128,985 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 64,360 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0.09% or 91,566 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 17,261 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Jane Street Gru Lc stated it has 141,105 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 43,240 shares. Olstein Capital Management LP invested 0.96% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 20,289 shares. Bryn Mawr stated it has 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 71,055 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,720 shares. Security Communication stated it has 112 shares.