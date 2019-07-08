Advisors Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) as Share Price Declined; Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Trimmed Its Bancolombia S A (CIB) Stake as Stock Rose

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 23,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,377 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 82,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 155,400 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 51.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 9,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,608 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $685,000, down from 17,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $87.83. About 830,126 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.49M for 13.55 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 268,799 shares to 473,738 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc by 180,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 584,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc Npv.

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CIB’s profit will be $228.44M for 13.31 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.84% negative EPS growth.