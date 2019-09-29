Advisors Asset Management Has Cut Southern Copper (SCCO) Holding as Share Value Declined; Hutchinson Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) as Shares Rose

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 8,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 149,459 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81 million, down from 157,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 701,145 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by 25.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,363 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 15,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,349 shares to 7,559 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 61,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SCCO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 2.83% less from 49.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.