Advisors Asset Management Has Cut Mastec (MTZ) Stake By $484,512; Trinity Industries (TRN) Has 0.72 Sentiment

Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 108 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 149 cut down and sold positions in Trinity Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 110.07 million shares, down from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Trinity Industries Inc in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 3 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 112 Increased: 68 New Position: 40.

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased Mastec Inc (MTZ) stake by 21.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 10,094 shares as Mastec Inc (MTZ)’s stock rose 0.84%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 36,857 shares with $1.77M value, down from 46,951 last quarter. Mastec Inc now has $4.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.83. About 184,878 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500.

The stock increased 3.24% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 589,113 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500.

Valueact Holdings L.P. holds 5.23% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. for 21.90 million shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 2.46 million shares or 3.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 13D Management Llc has 3.48% invested in the company for 534,520 shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has invested 3.31% in the stock. Cooperman Leon G, a Florida-based fund reported 1.92 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $48.58 million for 12.05 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides various services and products to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. The Company’s Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and tank cars, as well as railcar maintenance services. It has a 20.86 P/E ratio. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of various products.

Among 5 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MasTec has $7200 highest and $57 lowest target. $66’s average target is 3.40% above currents $63.83 stock price. MasTec had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, September 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Canaccord Genuity.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $118.67M for 10.04 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

