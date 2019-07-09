Advisors Asset Management Has Boosted Principal Financial Group (PFG) Position by $696,400 as Share Value Rose; Gagnon Securities Has Cut Ellie Mae (ELLI) Stake by $387,786; Share Value Were Volatile

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 40.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 13,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,215 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 786,348 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS – ALLISON DORVAL, VP OF FINANCE, WILL ASSUME ROLES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $173.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL INTERNATIONAL OTHER ENTITIES; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $423.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Principal Names New Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/04/2018 – REG-Principal Financial Group Funding LLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – Principal® lnnovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 3,957 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 112,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, down from 116,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $497.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $495 MLN TO $505 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Millennial Purchase Loans Increased Despite Rising Interest Rates According to February Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS BETWEEN $1.68 AND $1.78; 15/05/2018 – Ems Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ellie Mae; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae and Pacific Union Financial, LLC Streamline Mortgage Technology Workflows; 21/03/2018 – February Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Time to Close Shortens in February as Interest Rates Continue to Rise

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Ltd has 0.02% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Vanguard Inc reported 3.35 million shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,904 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 2.69M shares. Echo Street owns 59,851 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 3,430 shares. Polen Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 96,605 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Citigroup reported 28,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps reported 5,278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 40,461 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Synovus Corp invested in 0% or 41 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 30,515 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Ultimate Software Group, Cronos Group, and Ellie Mae Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dan Madden to Join Ellie Mae as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Boeing, Nvidia, Disney, Nike And WageWorks – Seeking Alpha” on March 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ellie Mae Founder Sig Anderman Receives Distinguished Career Award From Executive Roundtable for Mortgage Finance – Business Wire” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10,811 shares to 28,231 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.24 million activity. The insider Anderman Sigmund sold 44,800 shares worth $3.70M.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $144,270 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $50,170 was made by LAWLER JULIA M on Friday, February 1.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 27,150 shares to 36,143 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Cred (NZF) by 22,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,625 shares, and cut its stake in Mfs Investment Grade Municipal (NYSE:CXH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Argent Management Lc has invested 0.72% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 26,054 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Financial holds 5,453 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regions Financial Corp has 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd owns 100,995 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank reported 1,517 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 90,799 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 5,543 shares. Iberiabank has 0.04% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 6,512 shares. 2.21 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. 10,841 are owned by First Trust. Int Gru Incorporated holds 103,741 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Motco reported 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Focused Wealth Incorporated accumulated 2,350 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 525 are owned by Ftb Advsrs.

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Principal Financial Group (PFG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FTSE rally out of steam as trade nerves return, BAT slides – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PFG vs. BX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Unum Group (UNM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.