Advisors Asset Management Decreased Stake in Royce Value Trust (RVT) by $1.75 Million; As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75.52. About 464,328 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Trust (RVT) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 134,339 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 230,825 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Llc holds 0% or 23,164 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 132,450 shares. 1.34 million were reported by Raymond James & Assocs. M&R Inc has 626 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld reported 12,395 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership owns 460,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 10,000 shares. 1607 Cap Prns Lc invested in 132,650 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Stifel Fin Corporation has 0.01% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 273,225 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc stated it has 11,051 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) or 32,862 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 12,631 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap has 0.91% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 94,330 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,991 shares to 270,483 shares, valued at $21.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Simple ETF Would Be Better Than The Royce Value Trust – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barron’s names 7 dividend picks – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares First Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.29 Per Share – PRNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Small Cap CEF Yields 7.7%, Deep Discount Of 9.2%, Outperformed The Index The Past 32 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20 million for 17.16 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 445,412 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 525,932 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 4.24 million shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 6 shares. Shine Invest Advisory holds 721 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 9,231 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Hrt Limited Liability Corp reported 3,912 shares. Kistler holds 0.01% or 505 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 0% or 185 shares. Jane Street Group Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 3,869 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 12,005 shares.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tempur Sealy Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tempur Sealy News: Why TPX Stock Is Moving Today – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 1.65M shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $109.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.