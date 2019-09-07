Advisors Asset Management Decreased Stake in Enbridge (ENB) by $1.28 Million as Stock Price Declined; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake by $2.10 Million as Valuation Rose

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 35,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 79,504 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 115,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 1.82 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap, LLC to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 30,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 19,062 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 2.11 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W And Incorporated reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement System has 0.22% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tradition Mgmt invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Jag Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 27,757 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has 0.37% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Citigroup stated it has 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Rodgers Brothers Incorporated invested 1.26% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 20,596 were accumulated by Chem Bank & Trust. Ferguson Wellman Cap Incorporated has 5,950 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri holds 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 15,861 shares. Aristotle Cap Ltd Llc reported 26,762 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 25,907 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg owns 3.26 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Gru Plc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $608.03M for 26.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 686,378 shares to 776,378 shares, valued at $18.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 417,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Put) (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $696.30M for 24.53 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 6,436 shares to 24,935 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 26,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).